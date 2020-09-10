Flags to be flown at half-staff for 19th anniversary of 9/11

article

In honor of the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Governor Tim Walz is ordering flags to be flown at half-staff at state and federal buildings in Minnesota.

Walz also proclaimed Friday will be Patriot Day and a Day of Service and Remembrance in Minnesota. Minnesotans are encouraged to participate in the National Moment of Silence at 7:46 a.m. CT, which was the time the first plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

A total of 2,977 people died in the attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a crashed plane near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will also light the I-35W bridge in Minneapolis red, white and blue.