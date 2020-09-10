Expand / Collapse search

Flags to be flown at half-staff for 19th anniversary of 9/11

September 11
JERSEY CITY, NJ - SEPTEMBER 4: The moon rises behind a beam of the Tribute in Light as it is tested over lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City on September 4, 2020 as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Ge ((Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - In honor of the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Governor Tim Walz is ordering flags to be flown at half-staff at state and federal buildings in Minnesota.

Walz also proclaimed Friday will be Patriot Day and a Day of Service and Remembrance in Minnesota. Minnesotans are encouraged to participate in the National Moment of Silence at 7:46 a.m. CT, which was the time the first plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

A total of 2,977 people died in the attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a crashed plane near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will also light the I-35W bridge in Minneapolis red, white and blue.