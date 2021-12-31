Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Cottonwood County, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Isanti County, Jackson County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Koochiching County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
2
Wind Chill Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Traverse County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County

Flags flown at half-staff Friday to honor Itasca County deputy

By Nick Longworth
Published 
Updated 4:43PM
Minnesota
FOX 9
article

Jayme "Rooster" Lee Williams, 41, of Deer River died unexpectedly on Dec. 27, 2021, from complications from surgery and COVID-related pneumonia.  (GoFundMe)

(FOX 9) - As ordered by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, flags are flying at half-staff Friday in honor and remembrance of Itasca County Deputy Sheriff Jayme Williams, who died from COVID-19 complications earlier this week.

Jayme "Rooster" Lee Williams, 41, of Deer River in Minnesota's Iron Range died unexpectedly on Dec. 27, 2021, after a two-week ICU stint from complications from surgery and COVID-related pneumonia. As a deputy sheriff, Williams dedicated 13 years to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Department.

"Deputy Sheriff Williams was a dedicated public servant who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues," said Gov. Walz in a statement. "With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Deputy Sheriff Williams for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and entire community." 

Services were held for Williams on Friday, who survived by his wife of 16 years and three children. He was described as "an outdoors man" who "loved to hunt and loved his guns."

A GoFundMe page has been created to help his family with funeral costs, upcoming bills and any other necessary needs.