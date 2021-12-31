Flags flown at half-staff Friday to honor Itasca County deputy

article

As ordered by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, flags are flying at half-staff Friday in honor and remembrance of Itasca County Deputy Sheriff Jayme Williams, who died from COVID-19 complications earlier this week.

Jayme "Rooster" Lee Williams, 41, of Deer River in Minnesota's Iron Range died unexpectedly on Dec. 27, 2021, after a two-week ICU stint from complications from surgery and COVID-related pneumonia. As a deputy sheriff, Williams dedicated 13 years to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Department.

"Deputy Sheriff Williams was a dedicated public servant who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues," said Gov. Walz in a statement. "With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Deputy Sheriff Williams for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and entire community."

Services were held for Williams on Friday, who survived by his wife of 16 years and three children. He was described as "an outdoors man" who "loved to hunt and loved his guns."

Advertisement

A GoFundMe page has been created to help his family with funeral costs, upcoming bills and any other necessary needs.