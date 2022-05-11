First wild mammal tests positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza

A wild fox has tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Anoka County.

According to officials, this is the first confirmed case of HPAI in a wild mammal in Minnesota.

As cases continue to rise, Minnesota’s ban on poultry events has been extended until June 1 amid the outbreak across the state.

As the spread continues to affect wild fire populations, the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Roseville has encouraged people to bring in sick birds. https://www.fox9.com/news/wildlife-rehab-center-encourages-people-to-bring-in-sick-birds

According to the announcement, the University of Minnesota Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory alerted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources about the discovery, which is responsible for monitoring the health of the state’s wildlife. The National Veterinary Services Laboratory later confirmed the positive test earlier this week.

Last week, two red fox kits in Ontario, Canada, tested positive for HPAI – the first reported cases of the current HPAI outbreak in a wild mammal in North America.

According to Minnesota DNR officials, this year’s HPAI strain is more aggressive and has caused more fatalities among domestic poultry and wild birds than the previous strain in 2015.

"Wild animals can sometimes transmit diseases to humans, and while we typically think of rabies or other well-known diseases as the primary concerns, this shows that there are other risks to keep in mind as well," Dr. Joni Scheftel, state public health veterinarian with the Minnesota Department of Health said in a statement. "The best advice we have for Minnesotans is to avoid contact with

wildlife that appear sick or injured and contact your healthcare provider if you are bitten or have other close contact with wildlife."

Advertisement

The DNR is coordinating bird-sampling efforts with U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and numerous local services and agencies to learn about the new HPAI strain and its effects on wildlife.