First wild mammal tests positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza

Tornado Warning
from WED 6:35 PM CDT until WED 7:15 PM CDT, Renville County
Tornado Warning
from WED 6:40 PM CDT until WED 7:30 PM CDT, Nicollet County, Sibley County
Tornado Warning
from WED 6:29 PM CDT until WED 7:15 PM CDT, Brown County, Watonwan County
Tornado Warning
until WED 6:45 PM CDT, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 6:17 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Renville County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 6:31 PM CDT until WED 7:30 PM CDT, Nicollet County, Renville County, Sibley County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 6:28 PM CDT until WED 7:30 PM CDT, Martin County
Flood Warning
until THU 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until THU 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
from WED 2:04 PM CDT until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until THU 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 6:45 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 6:39 PM CDT until WED 7:15 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 PM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chippewa County, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Yellow Medicine County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Brown County, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Meeker County, Redwood County, Watonwan County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Aitkin County, Crow Wing County
Tornado Watch
from WED 5:27 PM CDT until THU 12:00 AM CDT, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Tornado Watch
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County
Tornado Watch
from WED 5:31 PM CDT until THU 12:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kandiyohi County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Mcleod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Swift County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Barron County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County, Saint Croix County

First wild mammal tests positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza

By Nick Longworth
Published 
Pets and Animals
Wildlife rehab center encourages people to bring in sick birds

Cases of bird flu have detected at higher rates in great horned owls and bald eagles because raptors feed on smaller birds, making them more susceptible to spread.

(FOX 9) - A wild fox has tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Anoka County.

According to officials, this is the first confirmed case of HPAI in a wild mammal in Minnesota.

As cases continue to rise, Minnesota’s ban on poultry events has been extended until June 1 amid the outbreak across the state

As the spread continues to affect wild fire populations, the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Roseville has encouraged people to bring in sick birds. https://www.fox9.com/news/wildlife-rehab-center-encourages-people-to-bring-in-sick-birds

According to the announcement, the University of Minnesota Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory alerted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources about the discovery, which is responsible for monitoring the health of the state’s wildlife. The National Veterinary Services Laboratory later confirmed the positive test earlier this week.

Last week, two red fox kits in Ontario, Canada, tested positive for HPAI – the first reported cases of the current HPAI outbreak in a wild mammal in North America. 

According to Minnesota DNR officials, this year’s HPAI strain is more aggressive and has caused more fatalities among domestic poultry and wild birds than the previous strain in 2015.

"Wild animals can sometimes transmit diseases to humans, and while we typically think of rabies or other well-known diseases as the primary concerns, this shows that there are other risks to keep in mind as well," Dr. Joni Scheftel, state public health veterinarian with the Minnesota Department of Health said in a statement. "The best advice we have for Minnesotans is to avoid contact with

wildlife that appear sick or injured and contact your healthcare provider if you are bitten or have other close contact with wildlife."

The DNR is coordinating bird-sampling efforts with U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and numerous local services and agencies to learn about the new HPAI strain and its effects on wildlife. 