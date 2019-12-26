Firework injury sends Wisconsin man to hospital on Christmas Eve

Emergency crews took a 41-year-old man to the hospital after a firework hit him in the face on Christmas Eve, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the incident at 11:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 17000 block of Big Fish Lake Road in Collegeville Township.

The man, who is from Dane, Wisconsin, had been lighting off fireworks when one went off near his face, according to authorities. He suffered facial injuries.