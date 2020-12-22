Expand / Collapse search
Fire under control, but crude oil still burning after train derailment in Whatcom County

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 40 mins ago
Washington
Several train cars carrying crude oil derail north of Bellingham

The cause of the derailment and is still under investigation. 

CUSTER, Wash. - Evacuation orders have been lifted in Whatcom County several hours after a BNSF train derailed and caught fire north of Bellingham. 

It happened about 11:45 a.m. in the Custer/Grandview area. Officials said the 108-car train was carrying crude oil to the Phillips 66 refinery in Ferndale when seven cars derailed. Two of those went up in flames and sent a billow of black smoke into the air.

Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo said as of 4 p.m., the fire was still burning but was under control. A long list of agencies responded to the scene, including fire brigades from the nearby Phillips 66 and BP refineries. 

It's still unclear how many people had to be evacuated. Residents must show proof of address to return to their homes. 

Crews continue to monitor, investigate train derailment in Whatcom County

Q13's Grace Lim reports near the scene.

BNSF spokesperson Courtney Wallace said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Several agencies, including the FBI, are working to figure out "what happened and why," Sheriff Elfo said. No injuries have been reported.

The state Department of Ecology is on scene monitoring air quality and investigating potential environmental impacts. 

The fire was large enough to close I-5 in both directions in the area for about an hour. Grandview at Portal Way and Main Street at Portal Way near Custer remain closed until further notice. 

