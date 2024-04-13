Fire Danger: Red Flag Warning in southwest and south-central MN

article

The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning residents about a Red Flag Warning for 16 counties facing extreme fire risk on Saturday.

Those counties are Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Martin, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, Redwood, Rock, Watonwan, and Yellow Medicine.

The NWS says a Red Flag Warning means "fires can spread quickly and easily progress out of control under the predicted weather conditions, including strong wind and low relative humidity levels."

Residents are told to not burn anything in counties where a Red Flag Warning is in place and should also check any recent burning they may have done to make sure the fire is completely out.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said it will not activate any open burning permits for large vegetative debris burning during the Red Flag Warning and campfires are also discouraged.

The NWS is also warning about high fire danger for most of the southern two-thirds of the state.

More information on current wildfire risks can be found on the National Weather Service Website.

Current data on fire danger and burning restrictions can be found on the DNR website.