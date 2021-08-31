Fire breaks out at recycling center in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fire broke out at a metals recycling center in St. Paul Tuesday, according to the St. Paul Fire Department.
Just before 6 p.m., crews responded a report of black smoke coming from a AMG Resources in the 1300 block of Red Rock Road. The smoke could be seen stretching into the sky along Highway 61.
St. Paul firefighters respond to a fire at AMG Resources on Aug. 31, 2021. (FOX 9)
When firefighters arrived, they found a large pile of recycling material on fire outside a building. The flames later moved to the building, causing some damage. By 7:40 p.m., the fire was under control.
Officials say employees on site used machinery to push the material out of the building.
No one was injured.
The fire remains under investigation.