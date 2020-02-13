Fire at St. Paul home sends 1 to the hospital

article

A fire at a home in St. Paul, Minnesota sent one person to the hospital Wedneday night, according to an official with the St. Paul Fire Department.

The person's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Crews responded to the fire at 9:05 p.m. in the 400 block of Griffith Street.

While the subzero temperatures made fighting the fire difficult, firefighters were able to put out the fire. The blaze caused "significant" damage throughout the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.