Arson suspected in fire at St. Paul commercial buildings

Authorities are investigating a suspected arson after a large fire spread throughout several buildings Saturday evening in St. Paul.

According to the St. Paul Fire Department, at about 5:43 p.m., a 911 call came in for a fire near the intersection of Selby Avenue and Hamline Avenue.

When crews arrived, they found heavy flames coming from a large industrial complex with the addresses 1400 Dayton Avenue, 1415 Selby Avenue and 1427 Selby Avenue.

Officials said 16 fire trucks, four ambulances and a total of 86 personnel helped get the fire under control. It took over 21 hours and the use of heavy equipment to move piles of burning debris to completely extinguish the fire.

The department also said cars, auto parts and tires at the site fueled the large fire. The Selby Avenue bridge was shut down because of concerns of possible heat damage to the bridge.

The aftermath of a commercial building fire in St. Paul believed to be intentionally set

Authorities believe the fire was intentionally set. The case is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.