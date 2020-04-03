Fire at an Inver Grove Heights apartment building kills one

One person was killed in a fire at an apartment building in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota late Thursday night.

The Inver Grove Height Fire Department says they received a call of a person trapped inside an apartment that was on fire on the 3100 block of 65th Street East around 10:43 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from an apartment. The fire department then called for multiple alarms to help fight the fire.

When crews made their way inside, they found thick black smoke in the hallway and had to force open the door to gain entry to the apartment.

Inside the apartment, crews found an adult male. Rescuers removed the man from the apartment and transported him to the hospital where he died of injuries sustained in the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.