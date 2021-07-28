Travel lovers know a lot has changed in the last year, but one thing that has not changed…trying to find a cheap flight!

Cheap airfare is out there, you just have to know where to look! Thrifty Traveler's Kyle Potter stopped by the FOX 9 Morning Buzz with strategies to finding the cheapest flight for your next adventure. From the "flight first rule" to the best search engine, Kyle offered his top tips for beginning travelers and seasoned pros.

For more information on scoring the best deals, check out Thrifty Traveler's guide on how to book a cheap flight.