Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions: How to watch, kickoff time and TV

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings are at the Detroit Lions this Sunday in a pivotal NFC North Division match-up. The Vikings are 6-0 and the last undefeated team left in the NFL. Kickoff is set for noon, and you can watch Sunday's game on FOX 9.



The Minnesota Vikings are the only undefeated team left in the NFL, and they take their 6-0 record on the road this week in a pivotal NFC North Division match-up.

You can watch Sunday’s game on FOX 9.

Vikings at Lions: How to watch

What: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

When: 12 p.m. Sunday

Where: Ford Field – Detroit, Mich.

TV: FOX 9

The Vikings are 6-0 after a 16-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs both lost Sunday, making the Vikings the only team left the NFL without a loss.

T.J. Hockenson got the go-ahead touchdown from Kyler Murray early in the fourth quarter, Will Reichard made three field goals and the Vikings’ defense had another dominant day, led by a monster game from Blake Cashman.

The Lions are 4-2 on the season and coming off a 20-17 win over the Green Bay Packers. It’s a critical game for the Vikings to keep a firm hold on the lead in the NFC North Division.

FOX 9 Vikings Coverage

Before the Vikings face the Lions at Ford Field, watch Vikings Gameday Live from 9:30-11 a.m. as Mark Rosen, Ahmad Hicks, Ron Johnson, Dawn Mitchell, Ben Leber, Pete Bercich and others will have complete pregame coverage.

After the game, watch Vikings Postgame Tonight with Jim Rich, Pierre Noujaim and Pete Bercich as they break down everything from the game.