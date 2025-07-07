Fight leads to deadly stabbing near Minnehaha Park in Minneapolis

The Brief A Sunday night stabbing left one man dead at a home across from Minnehaha Park, Police say the stabbing followed an argument between two men at the home. The suspect left after the stabbing, but police say they arrested him about a half mile from the scene.



One man is dead and another is in custody after Minneapolis police say a fight at a home escalated into a deadly stabbing near Minnehaha Falls.

Deadly stabbing

The backstory:

Police responded shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday for the report of a stabbing along Hiawatha Avenue, in a row of houses directly across from Minnehaha Park, just north of East 50th Street.

At the scene, officers found a man with a stab wound. He was rushed to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead.

Police were told that an argument between the two men inside the home turned violent and led to the stabbing.

What we know:

Police say the suspect fled the scene after the attack. Officers quickly set up a perimeter after arriving at the scene and were able to arrest the man a short time later.

The suspect was found about a half mile away from the crime scene on East 53rd Street near 46th Avenue South.

Man arrested

What they're saying:

In a news release, Minneapolis chief Brian O'Hara credited the quick actions of his officers in bringing the suspect into custody.

"My thoughts are with the victim and those close to him as their lives have been forever changed," said Chief O’Hara. "I am grateful to the officers who acted swiftly to secure the scene and locate the suspect. Our investigators will continue working to piece together the events that led to this senseless act of violence and pursue justice for the victim."

What's next:

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the identity of the victim. The suspect, a 21-year-old man, is being held in the county jail on probable case of murder.