Fight disrupts Minnesota high school basketball championship game at Target Center

A fight in the concourse created a massive disruption Saturday night at the Target Center during the Minnesota State High School League's basketball tournament.

Officials say the altercation between spectators happened during the second half of the Class AAAA championship game between Wayzata and Park Center. Minneapolis police responded to the fight, after initial reports of a shooting at the sports venue. However, police say they later learned no shots had been fired.

After the fight was broken up, police remained at the scene at the Target Center and in the skyways to ensure the game finished without issue.

In a statement, the Minnesota State High School League says the championship game was able to finish in overtime.