DOC reports fifth COVID-19-related death at Faribault prison

Another inmate has died after being hospitalized with COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Corrections reported Saturday.

Saturday morning, a 70-year-old man incarcerated at MCF-Faribault died at District One Hospital in Faribault. He had recently been diagnosed with COVID-19.

This is the 9th COVID-related death of an incarcerated person in the Minnesota DOC system since the pandemic began, and it is the fifth death from MCF-Faribault. Faribault currently has 272 COVID-positive incarcerated people, and 43 COVID-positive staff. There are 1,763 people currently incarcerated at MCF-Faribault.

"This man’s death is another sad reminder of the risks and challenges of preventing and managing virus infection and spread in a correctional setting," said Commissioner Paul Schnell. "Even as we see the release of new vaccines, we cannot let down our guard. We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this man, and we remain committed to doing all we can to prevent the spread of COVID in our facilities," Schnell added.

DOC officials said they are working with the Minnesota Department of Health to finalize a plan for vaccination of the incarcerated population and its employees. The vaccine will be provided in phases as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and the Minnesota Department of Health.