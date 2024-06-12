Feeding Our Future juror bribe: FBI searches 2 more defendants' home

Two more homes of Feeding Our Future defendants have been searched as the FBI continues to investigate the attempted bribe of a juror before the jury reached a verdict in the trial last week.

FBI agents searched the homes of Mukhtar Shariff in Burnsville and Mohamed Ismail in Savage, neighbors told FOX 9's Rob Olson. The FBI arrived around 8 a.m. Shariff and Ismail were among the five defendants convicted in the Feeding Our Future trial last week. Two defendants were acquitted.

The FBI also searched Abdiaziz Farah's home in Savage on Wednesday. Last week, FBI agents raided Farah's home after the attempted bribe.

This is all related to an attempted bribe of one of the jurors in the final days of the trial, when someone dropped off a bag of $120,000 in cash at a juror's home and offered her more money if she would vote to acquit seven people charged with stealing more than $40 million from a program meant to feed children during the pandemic.

Photos of the cash given to the juror obtained from a search warrant. (Supplied)

That juror was dismissed after reporting the incident. A second juror was released the following day after learning about the alleged bribe attempt from a family member. The remaining jurors were sequestered until they reached a verdict.

