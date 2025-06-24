Feeding Our Future convict pleads guilty in juror bribe case

The Brief A man convicted in the first Feeding Our Future trial last year has now pleaded guilty to his role in attempting to bribe a juror. Prosecutors say Abdiaziz Farah conspired with others to bribe a juror in his trial. After receiving a bag of cash, the juror called police to report what happened.



A man convicted in the first Feeding Our Future trial has now pleaded guilty to attempting to bribe a juror.

Feeding Our Future plea

What we know:

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Monday that Abdiaziz Farah has pleaded guilty to his role in the attempted bribery of a juror.

Farah is the fourth defendant to plead guilty in the bribery case.

Juror bribe attempt

The backstory:

Last year, as the first Feeding Our Future trial was underway, prosecutors said a woman, later identified as Ladan Ali, showed up at a juror's home with a bag filled with $120,000 in cash.

The woman indicted that the money was for an acquittal in the trial. The juror, who wasn't home at the time the money was dropped off, called police after the incident.

Authorities ultimately arrested five people, including three defendants who were on trial. When prosecutors announced the uncovered bribery attempt in court, authorities say Farah factory reset his iPhone after being ordered to surrender it by the judge.

At trial, Farah was convicted on 23 of 24 counts.

What's next:

Farah entered his guilty plea in the bribery case last week. He will be sentenced in the bribery case at a later date.