25 arrested in federal violent crime crackdown in Twin Cities, Rochester

More than two dozen suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to the U.S. Attorney's Office's effort to crackdown on violent crime in the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, as well as other federal, state and local officials, held a news conference Friday to provide an update on their efforts, noting 15 "violent offenders" were arrested in the Twin Cities and 10 others were arrested in Rochester on Thursday.

"Violent crime is at an all-time high and the statistics are alarming, but that is only part of the story. The nature of the violence has changed. By their actions, their weapons and their words, violent offenders are displaying an absolute disdain for the law, and a disregard for human life," Luger said on Friday. "Criminals are engaging in an appalling level of violence, using militaristic weapons and accessories that not only change the nature of the violence, but also the resulting harm."

Luger said recent cases and enforcement operations illustrate their violent crime strategy, adding they're making progress in their efforts to break the violent crime trend.

15 arrested in Twin Cities

Fifteen "violent offenders" were arrested and charged in the Twin Cities on Thursday following a joint law enforcement operation, Luger announced.

The operation, which involved more than 100 federal, state and local law enforcement officers, also led to the seizure of 32 illegal guns, including machine guns.

10 suspects arrested in Rochester

The Drug Enforcement Administration, federal agencies and local authorities dismantled a "large-scale" methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy based in Rochester, Minnesota, on Thursday, Luger said.

The operation led to the arrests and charges against 10 drug trafficking suspects and the seizure of drugs and guns.

‘More work to be done’

"But there is still more work to be done. We will not let up; we owe it to our communities," Luger said in a news release.

The U.S. Attorney's Office on Friday announced a strategy to reduce violent crime, including two public service announcements.

Luger's update on Friday comes a few months after his office announced in May a crackdown on violent crimes, saying all the prosecutors in his office, 42 of them total, regardless of their focus, are now also working on violent crime prosecutions. Luger is hoping for increased funding to hire up to eight more.

Luger in the spring said his office's focus is on violent carjackings and illegal weapons, noting his office is working on prosecuting these violent crimes with the help of federal law enforcement agencies.