Feds investigating suspicious fire at Brooklyn Center home with 'Trump 2020' sign

Federal authorities are helping investigate a suspicious fire at a home in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota that had a large “Trump 2020” sign.

Police and firefighters were called to the home on the 6900 block of Morgan Avenue North shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday on a report of an explosion, according to the Brooklyn Center Police Department. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, but a detached three-car garage and three vehicles were destroyed as well as a large “Trump 2020” sign.

Police said officers noticied fresh spray paint on the garage that included “Biden 2020”, “BLM” and a capitol letter “A” with a circle around it before the garage burned down.

No one was injured and officers and firefighters were able to save three dogs and five puppies from the home.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI are helping investigate the fire, which authorities have deemed suspicious.

The Minnesota Arson Reward Project is offering rewards of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification of those responsible for the fire. The Arson Hotline Number is 1-800-723-2020.

