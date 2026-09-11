Minnesota events to honor the 25th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

The Brief Sept. 11 marks 25 years since the 9/11 attacks, and Minnesota is holding several events to honor the lives lost and the first responders who served. Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all state flags lowered to half-staff, alongside American flags, in tribute to the victims. Events are planned in Minneapolis, Burnsville and Coon Rapids, among others, throughout the day.



Sept. 11 is now known as Patriot Day, and while much of the nation's attention will be on Manhattan, Washington, D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, Minnesotans across the Twin Cities are marking the 25th anniversary of the attacks with their own tributes.

Flags lowered to half-staff

All American flags will be lowered to half-staff, and Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all state flags lowered as well to honor the victims of the terrorist attacks.

"It has been 25 years since September 11, 2001, when a horrific act of terrorism took thousands of lives and forever changed our nation," Walz said. "In the face of unimaginable loss, Americans came together with prevailing unity, courage and resilience. On this solemn anniversary, we honor the innocent lives lost, salute our heroic first responders and remember that our state and nation are stronger when we stand together."

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9/11 memorial stair climb

Firefighters, first responders, healthcare workers, veterans and the community are coming together to remember many of the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, specifically the 343 New York firefighters who died in the line of duty.

They will climb stairs together at TCO Stadium in Eagan to honor the victims while raising money for the Minnesota Fire Service Foundation and the Minnesota Firefighter Initiative (MnFIRE), a nonprofit dedicated to improving the health and wellness of Minnesota firefighters and their families.

The memorial stair climb starts at 8:15 a.m.

Several other stair climbs are taking place throughout Minnesota.

Coon Rapids bridge tribute

In Coon Rapids, residents will once again gather on the Main Street Bridge over Highway 10, joining local fire departments to commemorate the anniversary. The tradition of waving flags from the bridge started 20 years ago as an effort to make sure people honored first responders and never forgot the lives lost on Sept. 11.

9/11 Tribute Concert at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Thousands are expected to gather at the Lake Harriet Bandshell in Minneapolis for the annual 9/11 Tribute Concert. FOX 9's Leah Beno will emcee the evening of music and reflection, honoring the memory of those who lost their lives that day.

Events kick off at 4 p.m. with the Fireman's Walk around Lake Harriet, followed by music. A flag ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m., along with a performance by the 204th Army Band and the Twin Cities Trumpet Ensemble.

Burnsville's drone show

Later in the evening, the city of Burnsville will hold its second annual aerial drone show to honor the first responders who lost their lives saving others. According to event details, 1,200 drones are scheduled to launch from Civic Center Park at 9:30 p.m., flying at 700 feet above the ground.

The performance can be watched from a distance, and the public is invited to view it from the fields behind Nicollet Jr. High.