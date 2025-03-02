Fatal Richfield DWI crash leaves man dead, driver arrested

article

Police say they arrested a driver after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle in Richfield.

Fatal Richfield crash

What we know:

Richfield police say they responded to a report of a person down in the street near the intersection of Nicollet Avenue North and 66th Street at about 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers then found a 56-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Richfield Police Department.

The news release states the driver involved had "parked a short distance away and approached officers." Police then arrested the driver, a 40-year-old Richfield resident, for suspicion of driving while impaired and criminal vehicular operation.

Police say they are still investigating the incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the name of the driver who was arrested, or the victim killed in the crash.