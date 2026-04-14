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Man found inside North St. Paul house fire dies

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Published  April 14, 2026 11:36am CDT
Fire
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Fire crews responded to a house fire in North St. Paul on Monday morning.
    • A man inside the home was rescued and transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
    • The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOR 9) - Fire officials say a man died after being found inside a North St. Paul house fire Monday morning.

North St. Paul house fire

What we know:

The North St. Paul Fire Department said crews responded to the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue East around 10:12 a.m. and encountered heavy smoke and flames at a single-family home.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze and conducted a search of the house, where they found a man inside. He was extricated and transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Fire officials said the victim’s family has been notified but did not provide additional details.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Source: This story uses information from a North St. Paul Fire Department press release.

FireNorth St. Paul