Man found inside North St. Paul house fire dies

The Brief Fire crews responded to a house fire in North St. Paul on Monday morning. A man inside the home was rescued and transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



Fire officials say a man died after being found inside a North St. Paul house fire Monday morning.

North St. Paul house fire

What we know:

The North St. Paul Fire Department said crews responded to the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue East around 10:12 a.m. and encountered heavy smoke and flames at a single-family home.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze and conducted a search of the house, where they found a man inside. He was extricated and transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Fire officials said the victim’s family has been notified but did not provide additional details.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.