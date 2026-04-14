Man found inside North St. Paul house fire dies
NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOR 9) - Fire officials say a man died after being found inside a North St. Paul house fire Monday morning.
North St. Paul house fire
What we know:
The North St. Paul Fire Department said crews responded to the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue East around 10:12 a.m. and encountered heavy smoke and flames at a single-family home.
Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze and conducted a search of the house, where they found a man inside. He was extricated and transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
Fire officials said the victim’s family has been notified but did not provide additional details.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The Source: This story uses information from a North St. Paul Fire Department press release.