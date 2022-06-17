Fatal crash closes Hwy 610 at Hwy 252 in Brooklyn Park

Eastbound Highway 610 at Highway 252 in Brooklyn Park is expected to remain closed until 10 a.m. Friday due to a fatal crash.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened shortly at about 5:22 a.m. Brooklyn Park police officers responded and found the sole occupant of the vehicle was deceased.

The Minnesota State Patrol preliminary crash report says a Volkswagen Jetta was traveling Eastbound on 610 at Highway 252 when it left the roadway and rolled into the right ditch, striking the bridge pillar. There were no signs of impairment, but the car was traveling at a high rate of speed at impact.

