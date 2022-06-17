Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 AM CDT, Koochiching County, Saint Louis County
6
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Clay County, Douglas County, Grant County, Kandiyohi County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County
Excessive Heat Watch
from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Wright County

Fatal crash closes Hwy 610 at Hwy 252 in Brooklyn Park

Published 
Updated 8:32AM
Brooklyn Park
FOX 9

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Eastbound Highway 610 at Highway 252 in Brooklyn Park is expected to remain closed until 10 a.m. Friday due to a fatal crash.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened shortly at about 5:22 a.m. Brooklyn Park police officers responded and found the sole occupant of the vehicle was deceased.  

The Minnesota State Patrol preliminary crash report says a Volkswagen Jetta was traveling Eastbound on 610 at Highway 252 when it left the roadway and rolled into the right ditch, striking the bridge pillar. There were no signs of impairment, but the car was traveling at a high rate of speed at impact.

Check a live traffic map at fox9.com/traffic.