ATV driver dies after hitting deer in western Wisconsin

The Brief An ATV driver died after striking a deer in Apple River, Wisconsin. The sheriff's office said the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. The crash remains under investigation.



An ATV operator was killed Tuesday afternoon after striking a deer in western Wisconsin.

Fatal crash with deer

The backstory:

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the ATV crash happened on 150th Avenue, east of County H, in Apple River. The man had been traveling eastbound on the ATV when he struck a deer.

First responders were dispatched just after 3:30 p.m. and located a man in the roadway. He was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

"The operator of the ATV was not wearing a helmet and suffered trauma as a result of the collision with the deer," the sheriff’s office explained.

The name of the operator will be released at a later date. The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin DNR and Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Fatal Wisconsin ATV and UTV crashes

By the numbers:

Crash numbers from the Wisconsin DNR show that as of Aug. 13 there have been 25 fatal crashes involving ATVs and UTVs so far this year. Of those, five were 18 or younger.

Officials say the biggest contributing factors to these fatal crashes are people not wearing a helmet or using a seat belt.