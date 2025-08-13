85% of Wisconsin fatal ATV and UTV crash victims not wearing helmet

The Brief Numbers from the Wisconsin DNR give the latest data on fatal ATV and UTV crashes. The biggest factor is that people aren't wearing helmets or seat belts. Minnesota DNR data from 2024 show a similar trend.



Crash numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) show there have been 25 fatal crashes so far this year, and state officials are sounding the alarm.

Fatal Wisconsin ATV and UTV crashes

By the numbers:

Wisconsin officials say the biggest contributing factors to these fatal crashes are not wearing a helmet or using a seat belt.

There have been 25 fatal ATV and UTV crashes in Wisconsin so far this year. Five of them were 18 or younger. In public spaces, riders are required to wear a helmet in Wisconsin if they are under 18. Only one of those five fatal crash victims was wearing a helmet.

In 2024, there were 40 fatalities; of those, 21 involved alcohol, and 85% were not wearing a helmet.

ATVs do not have seat belts, but UTVs do.

Wisconsin DNR implores the public to wear helmets and seat belts

What they're saying:

"Speed, alcohol, careless and reckless operation. Those are the three biggest factors in why these crashes are occurring. And then add on top of that, if they're not wearing a helmet or they're not wearing a seat belt, that just is or adds to the problem," said Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator Lt. Jacob Holscalw.

By comparison, the latest numbers the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has online is as of November 5, 2024. It shows 28 fatal crashes, majority of them not wearing a helmet.

FOX 9 reached out to Minnesota DNR officials for the latest fatal ATV and UTV crash numbers for 2025, but they didn’t provide the data in time for this story.