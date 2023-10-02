Fat Bear Week: Alaska's heavyweights battle it out
article
(FOX 9) - Stiff competition begins in Alaska Monday as heavyweights go head to head for Fat Bear Week!
The contestants for this year's competition were listed Monday evening. For those unfamiliar with the event, the Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska hosts this contest annually. The public gets to help decide which bear bulked up the most over the summer in order to prepare for winter hibernation.
You can meet the bears and learn more about them on the website Explore.org. This lighthearted and educational event draws attention to the bears' preparation for winter and offers a fun and engaging way to learn more about wildlife in Alaska.