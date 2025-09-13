U of M reaches agreement with union to end strike, Farm Aid proceeding as planned

The Brief The University of Minnesota reached an agreement with Teamsters Local 320 to end an ongoing labor strike. The strike had threatened to cancel the Farm Aid 40 Music Festival. The union represents 1,400 maintenance, custodial and food service workers.



The union representing workers at the University of Minnesota announced an end to the labor strike after reaching an agreement with U of M negotiators.

This puts the Farm Aid 40 Music Festival back on schedule after fears that the strike could cancel the event.

U of M strike ends

What they're saying:

The Teamsters 320 union announced the strike was over when its negotiating team and U of M officials reached an agreement.

FOX 9 has reached out to the U of M for a response and will update this story when one is recieved.

Farm Aid back on schedule

What's next:

There was speculation that the strike could jeopardize the Farm Aid 40 Music Festival, which is set to host Willie Nelson, Neil Young and Kenny Chesney, among others.

READ MORE: Farm Aid music festival could cancel amid continuing strikes at U of M

Many of the artists, production crew staff and partners said they won't cross the picket line of the U of M workers who were striking.

Farm Aid called on the university to come back to the bargaining table and settle the contract, otherwise the music festival may have to cancel or move, which would have had dire financial impacts for everyone involved.

With the end of the strike, Farm Aid is currently set for Sept. 20 and is taking place at Huntington Bank Stadium on the U of M campus.

Tension at the picket line

The backstory:

U of M police say officers cited 12 people who were striking in front of Pioneer Hall on Wednesday for "obstructing a lawful order after receiving multiple warnings." The group was released after receiving citations.

No injuries were reported.

READ MORE: U of M workers on strike cited by police for 'obstructing lawful order'

The union was demanding a wage increase of 3.5% or higher, which they say has been provided for other bargaining units. The union also wants to maintain the tentative agreements reached in mediation.