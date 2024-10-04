Faribault man dies after crashing motorcycle into trees, catching fire

The Brief A man is dead after he crashed a motorcycle into trees, causing it to catch fire in Rice County on Thursday night. The 30-year-old man died at the scene after the crash. No other vehicles are reported to be involved in the crash.



A 30-year-old Fairbault man is dead after he crashed a motorcycle into trees, causing it to catch on fire Thursday night.

What we know

According to the Rice County Sheriff's Office, just before midnight, authorities responded to reports of a motorcycle crash in the 4000 block of Cannon Lake Trail.

At the scene, a motorcycle was found crashed into trees and was on fire, law enforcement said.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as Dalton Lee Heyer.

Authorities say Heyer was not wearing a helmet during the crash.

What we don't know

Authorities did not say what led up to the crash but said it is currently under investigation.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about the crash to call 507-334-4391.