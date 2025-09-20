Faribault crash leads to 2 juvenile arrests after they fled traffic stop

article

Faribault police say they arrested two juveniles who fled a traffic stop and crashed into a building.

Faribault crash arrests

Big picture view:

A Faribault police officer tried to stop a vehicle in the 1500 block of 7th Street Northwest around 11:15 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 20, law enforcement officials say.

When the driver didn't stop, police say they "quickly opted to terminate the pursuit" while eastbound on 4th Street/Highway 60.

Other officers on 4th Street then saw the suspect vehicle speeding before crashing near the intersection of 1st Avenue Northeast and 4th Street Northeast.

The driver and passenger, both juveniles, were then arrested after fleeing on foot, police say.