Fargo shootings update: 1 suspect arrested, 1 still at large

Authorities in Fargo say one suspect has been arrested and another is still at large after two shootings early Sunday morning left two people dead, and two others hurt in what is believed to be an ongoing feud.

Fargo shootings: 1 suspect arrested

What we know:

Fargo Police Captain Bill Ahlfeldt said at a Tuesday news conference that a 20-year-old man was located Monday night in Jamestown, North Dakota. He was arrested at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday for the fatal shooting of Elijah Hughes on the 4700 block of 16th Avenue South.

Evidence collected also linked the suspect to shooting incidents on July 22 and July 6. Authorities are pursuing charges in all three incidents.

Suspect at large in Fargo shooting

The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for shooting suspect Tyrque Jones. (Credit: Fargo Police Department on Twitter) (Twitter) Expand

Why you should care:

Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski said a 19-year-old suspect, who police identified as Tyrque Jones, is still at large and being sought for the fatal shooting of Azeem Holmes.

Police say Jones is wanted in connection with a shooting in downtown Fargo that happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday. Jones has not been formally charged.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 50th block of Broadway North and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving measures, Holmes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fargo officials question chief

The backstory:

When Chief Zibolski got the call about the shooting incidents, he was out of town in Florida for personal reasons. He got back to Fargo to get out information as quickly as he possibly could, he said. Authorities say more than 600 hours have already been put into gathering information since the shootings.

Two city commissioners have called for Zibolski to resign. Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney publicly questioned Zibolski’s ability to lead the department.

"I think the commissioners are entitled to their opinion. I don’t question my ability to lead at all, and I’m certainly looking forward to the conversation with the mayor," Zibolski said Tuesday.

Zibolski was also asked about the safety of downtown Fargo, and if he had enough resources to keep the area safe. One of the shootings was outside a nightclub and drew a large crowd response that at times was unruly.

"It is fair to say Fargo is safe, and I need more cops," Zibolski said. "The cops that we have are working a lot of hours. We need more people across the board."

What you can do:

Jones is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660. Anonymous tips can be submitted via text to 847411 by using the word FARGOPD.