Fargo police seek public’s help in locating shooting suspect

article

The Brief Fargo police are asking for the public's help in locating 20-year-old Tyrque Jones, who is considered a suspect in a fatal shooting this past weekend. Officials say the shooting left one person dead and two others injured. The public is advised not to approach Jones and to contact law enforcement immediately with information on his whereabouts.



Fargo police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 20-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a weekend shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

Search for shooting suspect

What we know:

Authorities have identified Tyrque Jones, 20, of Fargo, as a suspect in the fatal shooting. The public is advised not to approach Jones and to contact law enforcement immediately if they have information regarding his whereabouts, clothing description and where he may be heading.

Jones is described as being 6-feet-tall, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say a warrant for murder has been issued for Jones, according to a post on X.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660. Anonymous tips can be submitted via text to 847411 by using the word FARGOPD.

The backstory:

Police say Jones is wanted in connection with a shooting in downtown Fargo that happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 50th block of Broadway North and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving measures, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person remains in critical condition, while a third person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or why they believe Jones was involved.

Fargo police investigate 2nd fatal shooting

Dig deeper:

Police are also investigating another fatal shooting that happened not long after the first shooting incident.

According to authorities, officers responded to a shooting just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of 16th Avenue South and located a deceased individual.

What we know:

Police said it’s unknown whether the two weekend shootings are connected. In Monday's press release, authorities did not say whether Jones is considered a suspect in the second shooting.

Both shootings remain under investigation.