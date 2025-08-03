Separate Fargo shootings leave 2 dead, 2 injured

The Brief Two separate shootings in Fargo, North Dakota, left two people dead and two injured. The first shooting occurred on the 50th block of Broadway, and three people were shot, killing one and injuring two others. One person was killed in the second shooting, which occurred at 16th Avenue South.



Two people were killed, and two were injured in two separate Fargo, North Dakota shootings early Sunday morning.

Fatal shooting on Broadway

What we know:

According to Fargo police, just before 2 a.m., police responded to the 50th block of Broadway on reports of shots fired.

At the scene, officers found three adults shot. Police say the scene had a large crowd, with people becoming "unruly," and ultimately mutual aid was needed for scene control.

One of the victims shot died at the scene, the second is in critical condition and the third suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led up to the shooting. The victim who was killed was not immediately identified.

Police also didn't say if any arrests were made.

South Fargo fatal shooting

Dig deeper:

The second shooting in Fargo happened just before 2:30 a.m. Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 4700 block of 16th Avenue South.

At the scene, officers found one person who was dead.

Police set up a perimeter, and the shooting is being investigated.

Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Police say it is unknown if the first shooting on Broadway is connected to the shooting on 16th Avenue South, but they are working to find any possible connections.

It is not known what led up to the shooting. Police did not mention if any arrests were made.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information on either shooting to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660, or send an anonymous tip by texting FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.