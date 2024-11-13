Fargo police fatally shoot 'suicidal individual' who was armed with handgun

The Brief Fargo police say officers fatally shot a "suicidal individual" who was armed with a handgun. Officers were initially dispatched for a "medical assist". Police say the shooting happened around 10:50 a.m.



Fargo police say one person who was holding a handgun is dead after officers opened fire.

What we know

The Fargo Police Department said the shooting happened around 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13 in the 6100 block of 61st Avenue South.

Investigators say police were dispatched for "a medical assist for a suicidal individual" at a home in south Fargo.

Officers then reportedly learned the person inside the home was armed.

Police say they "engaged in dialogue" to try to help the suicidal person before that person exited the house with a handgun.

Officers then opened fire, and the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NDBCI) is now investigating the fatal shooting.

Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski released a statement saying: "We understand that incidents like these are deeply concerning to our community. We are committed to a full and transparent investigation to determine the facts. We ask for the community’s patience as NDBCI works to gather and verify the details surrounding this incident."

The officers involved in the shooting have reportedly been placed on administrative leave.

What we don't know

The news release did not state if the suicidal person pointed the gun at officers.

No names of anyone involved have been released.