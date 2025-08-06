Fargo PD investigates separate violent assault on same night of deadly shootings

The Brief Fargo police are investigating a serious assault that happened minutes after two deadly shootings over the weekend. Police are looking for two suspects in that assault. Anyone with information on the case can call Fargo police at (701)241-5777.



Fargo police announced Wednesday they are investigating a separate violent assault that happened on the same night as two deadly shootings in the city.

Deadly shootings

The backstory:

Police responded to two separate shootings within minutes of each other during the 2 o'clock hour on Sunday morning.

The first left one person dead and two other people hurt near the 50th block of Broadway North around 2 a.m. Shortly before 2:30 a.m., officers were called to another shooting on the 4700 block of 16th Avenue South where another person was killed.

On Tuesday, officials announced one suspect in the Sunday morning shootings had been arrested, while officers were searching for another suspect.

Police believe the shootings are connected, part of an ongoing feud.

Assault investigation

Police shared these photos of two potential suspects in the Fargo assault.

What we know:

On Wednesday, Fargo police announced they were now investigating an assault that happened on the 300 block of Broadway North around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning and left a victim with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the attack was initially handled by the Cass County Sheriff's Office and the police department wasn't made aware of the attack until recently.

Officers are now trying to identify two potential suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the case can call Fargo police at (701)241-5777.