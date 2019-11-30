Fans line up to show pride on College GameDay in Minneapolis

article

Minnesota Gopher fans got creative with their team spirit as ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off at Northrop Mall on the University of Minnesota campus Saturday.

This is the first time in the show’s history that Minnesota has played host to the popular college football pre-game program, as the Gophers prepare to take on the Wisconsin Badgers for the Big Ten West division title. The game kicks off at TCF Bank Stadium at 2:30 p.m.

A Gopher fan holds up a very honest sign at College GameDay in Minneapolis as the Gophers prepare to take on Wisconsin. (College GameDay)

Gates for College GameDay opened at 5 a.m. Saturday, with fans lined up ready to hold their spots for the 8 a.m. show.

One fan held a sign reading, "Never been this good / don't know what to write," while others took aim at Wisconsin's mascot, calling badgers "fat skunks."

The Gophers will also be looking to keep Paul Bunyan’s Axe Saturday, which they reclaimed for the first time in 15 years last year after beatingWisconsin 37-15 on the road. Minnesota and Wisconsin have the longest uninterrupted rivalry in FBS Division I college football.