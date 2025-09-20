Fans flock to Farm Aid 40 for Bob Dylan, other music legends

The Brief Farm Aid 40 brought in last-minute concert-goers with Bob Dylan added to the lineup. The goal is to support and raise money for local independent farmers. A YouTube stream raised $80,000 before the concert started.



Farm Aid 40 is in Minneapolis, and many people waited for the act of the night, Bob Dylan.

He hasn’t performed in Minneapolis in more than a decade. The event is all part of a benefit concert to support local farmers.

Bob Dylan performs at Farm Aid 40

What they're saying:

People danced, sang along, and had fun throughout the night. FOX 9 met one Bob Dylan fan who got tickets once he was announced as a headliner.

"It's crazy how, like, these artists are just, like, here and they and they're just doing their thing, and they're doing it like, like, no one else could ever do it," said Luiz Reyes, a Bob Dylan fan from Mankato.

Reyes is a fan of all the acts at Farm Aid. On Saturday, there were many performers throughout the day, like Dave Matthews, but Reyes had to see Bob Dylan, because he'd never seen him live.

"I remember the first time I heard Dylan's music, I think I was, I think I was in the ninth grade, and I was listening to the song 'A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall.' And I remember when I first heard it, I didn't really get it until I re-listened to it over and over and over again," said Reyes.

Bob Dylan was one of the big acts of the night, but there were also more acts that people couldn’t wait to see.

"Very excited for Neil Young, Willie, Bob Dylan," said Jessica Horst from Coon Rapids.

Farm Aid 40 supports local farmers

Dig deeper:

Farm Aid was co-founded by Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, and Neil Young in an effort to support local farmers.

"It takes away a lot. We want it all to be local. We want all our food to be fresh," said Dawn Pastien, from Andover.

Farm Aid 40 raised $80,000 on a YouTube stream before the concert even started.

"My cabin is up north, so absolutely, my family is farmers. So, yeah, we're here to support farmers," said Pastien. "I would be here every day if I could."