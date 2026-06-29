Family of Marine from Richfield lost at sea seeking answers

The Brief Lance Corporal Armando Ortiz Canseco reportedly went missing during a training mission on the U.S.S. Anchorage off the coast of southern California. The U.S. Navy says search and rescue efforts began Thursday, but have since transitioned to recovery operations. Canseco’s family says he has been declared deceased by the U.S. Marines, and they remain hopeful he will be found.



A U.S. Marine from Richfield was at the center of a massive recovery mission.

Lance Corporal Armando Ortiz Canseco, 21, had been declared lost at sea after going missing off the California coast last week.

His family and community in the Twin Cities are searching for answers and remain hopeful he will be recovered and returned home.

Lost at sea

The backstory:

The family says Ortiz Canseco was born in 2004. He has four siblings. They describe him as a great son, and a kind brother and uncle.

The family’s pastor says after graduating from Richfield High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Marines and proudly served since 2023.

What we know:

Ortiz Canseco was reported missing during an integrated training on Thursday.

Friday evening, U.S. Navy officials say operations transitioned from search and rescue efforts to search and recovery.

The search-and-recovery phase involved integrated response efforts from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Air Force, according to the Navy.

The operation spanned approximately 2,400 square miles over 43 hours and involved three surface ships and 12 aircraft.

Ortiz Canseco’s mother says she was visited by two Marines at her Richfield home Thursday afternoon with the news he had been declared missing. The family confirms he has since been declared deceased by military officials.

What they're saying:

The family sent FOX 9 a statement Monday evening: "As a family we feel devastated and heartbroken. We have faith and hope that Armando will be back home with us as he told us. We are waiting for him to come back home.

Armando was born on August 3, 2004. He has four siblings. LCpl Ortiz Canseco has been with the Marines for more than 3 years. He has been proud to serve in the Marines for his country.

The family describes Armando as strong and as a hero for the family. He is a kind, loving and great son, brother and uncle. He loves to help people and to be an example to others, especially to his family. He spends much time reading and studying the Bible. His favorite passage is the 23rd Psalm.

The family thanks the community and all who have been praying for Armando — for his safe return, for him to be found and for all his family. We also ask for privacy and your continued prayers until Armando is home with us."

What's next:

The family says the circumstances surrounding the incident are still unknown and under investigation.