Family injured in dog attack at Eden Prairie exit ramp

article

A family panhandling on an exit ramp along 494 in Eden Prairie was injured Wednesday when they were attacked by a dog that jumped from a vehicle.

The family was set up along the exit ramp from 494 at Flying Cloud Drive when the attack happened around 2:30 p.m.

Officials say a Kia Sorrento carrying the dog had stopped at the light when the attack happened. According to police, a man on the roadside walked up to the car, causing the dogs in the vehicle to bark. As the man walked closer, one dog jumped from the vehicle, chased the people on the roadside, and bit the three victims, who a witness tells FOX 9 was part of a family.

Two other dogs also jumped from the vehicle as the dog's owner attempted to collect the first dog.

Police say a woman was taken by ambulance to a hospital. The man and a two-year-old child were able to take themselves to the hospital. All three were expected to survive their injuries, police said.

Officers say the dogs' owners are cooperating with police and the investigation is ongoing.