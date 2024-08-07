Family desperate for visa ahead of MN National Guard soldier's funeral

Joy Lewis' worst nightmare became her reality late last month.

Her only son, Colt, was a member of the Minnesota National Guard and was critically injured while training at Camp Ripley on July 20th.

"You think they are safe in your own state, at Camp Ripley and to get that pound on the door at 1 a.m..." said Lewis.

His death is still under investigation and foul play is not suspected.

Lewis was just 25 years old and newly married, a father figure to both of his wife Milvia's two children.

His family still has many questions about what happened to Colt, and now their tragedy is being compounded after his stepdaughter's visa to travel to Minnesota for his funeral was denied.

Originally from Honduras, Milvia told FOX 9 through a translator her daughter's visa was denied Wednesday morning without a single question or document reviewed.

"For her, it's very, very important that she would be able to have her daughter here because that was his wish."

They are now desperately trying to do anything they can to get her here in time for Colt's funeral on Monday at Fort Snelling, appealing to the powers that be to do something to make sure his last wishes are met.

"I think that's a travesty of justice. I think everyone should have their loved ones at their funeral, especially when they are serving our country," said Lewis.

FOX 9 reached out to both the Minnesota National Guard and the U.S. State Department for comment.

Camp Ripley Training Center’s Post Commander Army Col. Troy Fink provided the following statement:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lewis family and friends during this difficult time. The Minnesota National Guard has offered our support to the Lewis family and our service members who may have been affected by his death."

A State Department spokesperson says visa records are confidential, and each one is decided on a case-by-case basis by a consulate who decides whether or not someone is eligible for a visa based on U.S. law.