Falcon Heights may turn to St. Anthony Village for policing

After working with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office for police coverage in recent years, the City of Falcon Heights is set to partner again with St. Anthony Village.

Both city councils are expected to discuss the matter during a joint workshop on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the St. Anthony Village council chambers.

St. Anthony Village previously handled police coverage for Falcon Heights from 1994 until the shooting death of Philando Castile in 2016. Both cities agreed to end their contract in 2017 and Falcon Heights turned to the sheriff's office.

In a news release on Monday, officials said in March 2023 the city and sheriff's office agreed Falcon Heights should look for a "better long-term fit" for police services. Which has led the city back to St. Anthony Village.

"After carefully analyzing our needs and the available options, a potential renewed relationship with St. Anthony Village is a good fit for several reasons: level of service, physical proximity, logistics, financial considerations and – most importantly – the clear commitment the St. Anthony Village Police Department has to practices that align with the values of Falcon Heights residents," reads a provided statement from Falcon Heights City Administrator Jack Linehan. "Understandably, the thought of a partnership will raise concerns and painful memories of the killing of Philando Castile in our city. As we discuss a potential relationship, it’s imperative that we recognize Philando and the impact his killing had on all of us — including his loved ones, the communities of Falcon Heights and St. Anthony Village, our leaders and our staff, along with the members of the St. Anthony Police Department and their families."

Officials point out that, since 2016, St. Anthony Village has moved forward with a strategic plan to bring forth reform within the department.

No decision will be made during Thursday's meeting but it will give the cities a chance to review the proposal and figure out the next steps forward. On Tuesday, the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners will vote on a one-year contract for the sheriff's office to continue coverage in Falcon Heights through the end of 2024.