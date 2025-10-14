Fake $50 bills circulating through Big Stone County businesses: Sheriff

article

Authorities in Big Stone County are warning about counterfeit $50 bills being passed in the area.

Counterfeit $50 bills

What we know:

The Big Stone County Sheriff's Office says there have been several reports of fake $50 bills at local businesses.

The fake bills have the same serial numbers and a lighter blue color to the left of President Ulysses Grant. The texture of these bills is noticeably different from real bills.

Authorities say that the counterfeit bills also have a red mark on the back, specifically on the Capitol Building, which may be from a counterfeit pen used on the original bill that was copied.

What you can do:

Businesses are encouraged to use counterfeit money detector pens to help identify fake bills.

What we don't know:

The source of the counterfeit bills remains unknown. It is unclear how many counterfeit bills are currently in circulation.