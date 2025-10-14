Fake $50 bills circulating through Big Stone County businesses: Sheriff
BIG STONE COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities in Big Stone County are warning about counterfeit $50 bills being passed in the area.
Counterfeit $50 bills
What we know:
The Big Stone County Sheriff's Office says there have been several reports of fake $50 bills at local businesses.
The fake bills have the same serial numbers and a lighter blue color to the left of President Ulysses Grant. The texture of these bills is noticeably different from real bills.
Authorities say that the counterfeit bills also have a red mark on the back, specifically on the Capitol Building, which may be from a counterfeit pen used on the original bill that was copied.
What you can do:
Businesses are encouraged to use counterfeit money detector pens to help identify fake bills.
What we don't know:
The source of the counterfeit bills remains unknown. It is unclear how many counterfeit bills are currently in circulation.
The Source: A press release from the Big Stone County Sheriff's Office.