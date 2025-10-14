Expand / Collapse search

Fake $50 bills circulating through Big Stone County businesses: Sheriff

By
Published  October 14, 2025 7:47pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

The fake $50 bills circulating in Big Stone County. Photo courtesy of the Big Stone County Sheriff's Office.  (Supplied)

The Brief

    • Counterfeit $50 bills are being circulated in Big Stone County.
    • All fake bills share the same serial numbers and other distinct features.
    • Authorities are encouraging businesses to use counterfeit detector pens to help prevent further circulation of fake bills.

BIG STONE COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities in Big Stone County are warning about counterfeit $50 bills being passed in the area.

Counterfeit $50 bills

What we know:

The Big Stone County Sheriff's Office says there have been several reports of fake $50 bills at local businesses.

The fake bills have the same serial numbers and a lighter blue color to the left of President Ulysses Grant. The texture of these bills is noticeably different from real bills.

Authorities say that the counterfeit bills also have a red mark on the back, specifically on the Capitol Building, which may be from a counterfeit pen used on the original bill that was copied.

What you can do:

Businesses are encouraged to use counterfeit money detector pens to help identify fake bills.

What we don't know:

The source of the counterfeit bills remains unknown. It is unclear how many counterfeit bills are currently in circulation.

The Source: A press release from the Big Stone County Sheriff's Office. 

Crime and Public SafetyMinnesota