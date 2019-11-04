Facebook and Instagram ban ‘sexual’ use of eggplant and peach emojis

article

Facebook, which has been caught in a bipartisan battle over political ads, is waging a different type of war against -- eggplants and peaches?

Back in July, Facebook and Instagram updated the company's Community Standards language regarding what type of sexual expression is allowed on the widely-used platforms.

Pairing an eggplant or peach emoji with an expression of what LGBT news site Out.com calls "being horny" could qualify as "sexual solicitation." That, in turn, could get your account flagged or banned, according to adult industry news site XBIZ.

Under Facebook's Community Standards, "suggestive elements" that could get you banned -- when paired with nude imagery, sex or sexual partners, and sex chat conversations -- includes "contextually specific and commonly sexual emojis or emoji strings."

“[Content] will only be removed from Facebook and Instagram if it contains a sexual emoji alongside an implicit or indirect ask for nude imagery, sex or sexual partners, or sex chat conversations,” Instagram told the New York Post. “We aren’t taking action on simply the emojis.”

Some porn actors have felt targeted by the tech giant's standards.

Adult actress Kendra James told XBIZ she was once banned from Instagram on the grounds of solicitation “after I told a man who DM’d me demanding free nude pics that this was my job and he could join my site.”

