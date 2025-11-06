FAA orders MSP flight reductions: Impact on safety and travel

The Brief A federal government shutdown is impacting flights at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP). The FAA has ordered a 10% reduction in flights at 40 major airports, including MSP. Air traffic controllers and TSA officers have been working without pay for over five weeks.



Travelers in Minnesota will face disruptions as a federal government shutdown affects flights at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP).

Flight reductions at MSP

What we know:

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has mandated a 10% reduction in flights at 40 large airports, including MSP. This decision is due to staffing issues as air traffic controllers and TSA officers work without pay.

Airlines are expected to start cutting flights, and travel experts warn this could lead to nationwide disruptions. Last year, MSP launched about 850 passenger flights daily, and the reduction could impact tens of thousands of flights across the country.

Impact on air traffic controllers

What they're saying:

"Air traffic controllers around the country are waking up and checking their paystubs to another zero dollar paycheck," said Drew MacQueen of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association. The shortage of air traffic controllers was improving before the shutdown, but progress has been lost.

MacQueen highlighted the difficult choices controllers face, saying, "It's putting these people in an impossible position. Some of them we're going to have to choose the career that they desperately love versus feeding their families."

What's next:

The reductions will begin slowly and increase over the next week. Travelers are advised to check with their airlines for updates. Delta has announced it will not cancel international flights but is still determining which domestic flights will be affected.