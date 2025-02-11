F. Scott Fitzgerald statue stolen from his former St. Paul school

The Brief A statue of "Great Gatsby" author F. Scott Fitzgerald was stolen from the steps of his former school in St. Paul. The bronze statue was cut from the steps sometime last week. Police are searching for the statue.



St. Paul police are trying to find a statue of "Great Gatsby" author F. Scott Fitzgerald that was stolen from outside his old school last week.

Timeline:

Police said on Tuesday the Fitzgerald statue was stolen from in front of the former St. Paul Academy on Dale Street North near Summit Avenue sometime between Feb. 3 and Feb. 7.

The statue depicts a young F. Scott Fitzgerald, who attended the school as a boy – not to be confused with the statue of an older Fitzgerald that stands in Rice Park.

Officers believe the statue was cut from its perch along the stairs leading into the building.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call police at 651-291-1111.

What they're saying:

"Definitely disappointing. It's obviously a loss for myself and because we commissioned it 20 years ago," building owner Ed Conley told FOX 9. "It was really a part of history, and it was just a way to just highlight the history of F. Scott Fitzgerald being here."

Conley says there is no surveillance video or witnesses to the theft that also left him without the bronze plaque that accompanied the statue.

He says it will probably cost between $35,000 to 40,000 dollars to replace the work of art.

"I would love it if someone was able to track it down and recover it and repair it, but I would be very surprised if that happens," said Conley.

F. Scott Fitzgerald in St. Paul

The backstory:

Fitzgerald was born in St. Paul in 1896, grew up in the city, and attended St. Paul Academy.

He wrote his first novel "This Side of Paradise" at his parent's home in St. Paul and it is partially set in Minneapolis.

The statue of Fitzgerald was placed in front of the former St. Paul Academy building, which is now an office building, back in September 2006.

The statue was created by artist Arron Dysart. Police say it is also partially made of copper.