How to combat COVID-19 vaccine anxiety among teens

Seventeen-year-old Jacob Denzer wants his loved ones to feel safer when they’re around him, which is why he’s getting the vaccine.

"It’s a nice thing I can do for others and myself," he told FOX 9. "It’s good for the whole community and everybody around here."

For other teens, getting the vaccines means they’re one step closer to normalcy.

"I’m excited for the pandemic to be over. I’m excited to move on and [for] a new chapter," said Lydia Edison.

But, medical experts say not all kids feel this way. And while getting a shot can create a lot of anxiety for anyone, it’s increasing among children. Some health experts say they’re seeing a lot more kids afraid to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"What we pick up very quickly is that some people are anxious about needles," said Adriene Thornton, an infection preventionist with Children’s Minnesota.

Other doctors say they’re seeing more hesitancy and concerns from parents.

"Because of the fact that it’s relatively new and it’s actually employing some newer technology in terms of the way the vaccine works and so, there’s a little more hesitancy than we might even see with the more traditional vaccines that have been around for many years," said Dr. Eric Barth, a pediatrician with Allina Health.

If your child has anxiety, health experts say the best thing for both parents and children is coming to the appointment prepared.

"We recommend that the kids are well hydrated when they get there especially if they're in their teen years," says Thornton. "If they’re in their teenage years, there have been studies that show teens will faint more often."

Thornton adds that many clinics offer alternative options for children who are worried.

"If your child is still fearful, you can see if they’ll come to your car," she says. "At Children’s, we’ll come to your car if that’s what needed."

Dr. Barth adds that it’s important to discuss with children how loved ones will also benefit.

"I remind parents that the vaccine, whether they’re thinking about getting it for themselves and having some hesitancy, or whether they’re thinking about getting it for their child and they have some hesitancy, to remind them that it’s more than just the person who gets the vaccine," he says. "You’re protecting your family, perhaps the elderly family members, and you’re protecting the community as a whole."