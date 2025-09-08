Exonerated man moves forward: ‘Anger and an apology’

The Brief Bryan Hooper, Sr., got an apology from Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, 27 years after prosecutors from the office convinced a jury to convict him of a murder he did not commit. Chalaka Young was the key witness in the case against Hooper in 1998. She recently confessed to the crime, which led to Hooper's exoneration. Hooper hasn't shown anger in two public appearances since his release, but he says there is anger. He just plans to direct it to something productive.



Four days after gaining his freedom, a Minneapolis man exonerated on a wrongful murder conviction received an apology from the office that got him convicted.

What can you say?

Focused on freedom:

Bryan Hooper, Sr., admits he’s not a man of many words with people he doesn’t know well and on Thursday he was mostly focused on going home, but he's starting to reveal how difficult it really was.

Hooper’s outstretched arms as he walked out of prison said all he needed to say Thursday.

"I felt a ton of relief," he said four days later. "Relieved, you know, it was like, it's finally over."

By Monday, he and his family had more time to reflect on the 27 years he spent locked up for a wrongful murder conviction.

10,000 days

Scared and hopeless:

His daughter, Bri’ana, said she spent 10,000 days crying, scared, and sometimes hopeless.

"For 27 years, I worried constantly about him, if anyone was trying to hurt him, if he was eating okay, if he were sleeping okay, and if I could even keep holding on," she said.

Hooper was convicted for the 1998 murder of 77-year-old Ann Prazniak based largely on testimony from jailhouse informants and Chalaka Young.

Only Young’s fingerprints were found on the tape used on Prazniak, but her account helped send Hooper to prison until she confessed to the crime earlier this year.

"I'm sorry," said Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty. "You lost 27 years of your life because people were willing to take the stand and lie for their own benefit."

Hooper hasn’t shown a lot of anger at the decisions that led to him losing almost three decades of his life, instead focusing on his family and his freedom, and making his emotions productive.

"[There is] a lot of anger," he said. "I'm going to use it for something good instead of for something bad."

Preventing a repeat

Temporary policies:

Moriarty says her office has implemented three policies hoping to avoid similar wrongful convictions, including very limited use of jailhouse informants.

But those policies could change when she leaves office in about 16 months.