Former Winona teacher, coach sentenced in student sexual assault cases

The Brief Eric Dione Birth was sentenced to 90 months in prison for sexually assaulting three students. The assaults happened while Birth worked as a coach and teacher at Winona Senior High School. Birth previously pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.



A former Winona Senior High School coach and teacher was sentenced on Thursday for sexually assaulting multiple students.

Former teacher sentenced

The backstory:

Eric Dione Birth, 32, was sentenced to 90 months (7.5 years) in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. The assaults involved three students, ages 16 to 18, and took place in 2016, 2017 and 2022.

According to the complaint, all three victims reported they were struggling with personal issues at the time and had confided in Birth.

Birth began working as a track coach in 2016 and later became a licensed physical education teacher in 2021. During the plea hearing in January, Birth admitted the assaults occurred while he was employed at the school.

What they're saying:

"Eric Birth abused his authority as a teacher and coach to harm multiple young people, and today he was held accountable for his heinous crimes," said Attorney General Ellison. "I hope this can provide a modicum of solace to Birth’s victims, though I know justice can be cold comfort in cases as appalling as this. I’m praying for the well-being of the young people Birth abused, and I will continue to do everything I can to hold those who harm children accountable."