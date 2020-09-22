Ex-University of St. Thomas student pleads guilty to making fake bomb threat

article

A former University of St. Thomas student pleaded guilty to calling in a fake bomb threat because he hadn't completed his homework, according to the District of Minnesota U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to the court documents, 21-year-old Ray Ghansham Persaud called the university's switchboard claiming there was a bomb on campus on April 17, 2019, Aug. 20, 2019 and Sept. 17, 2019. In response to the threats, the university evacuated buildings, a child care center and re-routed traffic in the area.

According to the charges, Persaud made the calls through an app that allows users to have multiple telephone numbers. After the fake bomb threat in Sept., investigators were able to trace the number back to Persaud's home in Blaine.

Persaud later admitted he called in the fake bomb threats because he hadn't done his homework and wasn't ready for class.

Tuesday, Persaud pleaded guilty to the third count of the indictment for the bomb threat made on Sept. 17, 2019. At sentencing, the U.S. Attorney's Office will ask the court to dismiss the charges for the two other bomb threats.