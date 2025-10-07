Ex-Northfield middle school teacher to plead guilty in student sexting case

The Brief Former middle school teacher Katie Hanson is accused of sending nude photographs to underage students. She filed a petition to plead guilty to one of the felony charges, in exchange for the other being dismissed. If accepted, Hanson wouldn't receive jail time but is required to testify against the former Northfield Middle School resource officer, who was in a relationship with Hanson and reportedly didn't investigate the reports made against her. Hanson is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.



A former Northfield Middle School teacher accused of sending lewd photos to students on social media has petitioned to plead guilty to a felony charge and is set to appear in court Tuesday.

Former teacher’s court hearing

What's new:

Former teacher Katie Hanson, 38, was charged with two counts of engaging in electronic communication relating to or describing sexual conduct with a child. She is accused of sending nude photographs to underage students on Snapchat in 2024.

Hanson filed a petition on Monday to plead guilty to one of the felony charges in exchange for the dismissal of the other. If the Rice County judge accepts her plea deal, Hanson is expected to be on probation for the next five years, spend a month on electronic home monitoring, and be ordered to complete 300 hours of community service.

She’s also expected to testify against former school resource officer Gabriel Crombie, who is accused of failing to file reports made by students, should his case proceed to trial. The two worked at Northfield Middle School in 2024 and eventually entered into a relationship together.

Hanson’s court hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The other side:

A woman who told FOX 9 her son is one of the victims in the case says she’s "disappointed and disgusted" that Hanson abused her role as a teacher, and preyed on numerous young boys, but is still going to "all but get away with it."

If the judge accepts the plea deal, her sentencing would be scheduled for a later date.

Teacher sexting students and SRO failed investigation

The backstory:

According to court documents, the situation started in the spring of 2024 when Hanson, who was a special education teacher at the time, reportedly admitted to officers that she had been interacting with at least six underage students on the social media app, with the youngest being an eighth grader.

Investigators say the 38-year-old teacher sent nude photos of herself to the children, and asked them to do the same, and invited some of the students over to her home. Hanson reportedly told officers that her marriage was in trouble, and she "just wanted the attention."

Court documents state some of the photos and messages could have been sent from the school.

The investigation:

When a fellow student reported what had been going on to Crombie, the school resource officer, he failed to file a report. Court documents state that several students and their parents spoke with Crombie about Hanson’s actions in March 2024. However, when police followed up after additional reports were made later that year, they found no record that Crombie had ever investigated the alleged crime.

Investigators later learned that Crombie and Hanson were having an affair. He’s now facing criminal charges for aiding an offender and misconduct by a public officer.

Crombie left the Northfield Police Department in August 2024, before the criminal investigation began. Hanson has since resigned from the school district.

Crombie is due in court on Oct. 14 for a hearing. If the case goes to trial, Hanson must testify against the former officer as part of her plea agreement.