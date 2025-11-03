Ex-boyfriend who allegedly killed man, woman in Hanska charged with murder

The Brief Randy Thomas Zimmerman is charged with second-degree murder after allegedly killing two people on Nov. 2 in Brown County, Minnesota. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it initially received a report around 4:22 a.m. from a juvenile saying that his mom’s ex-boyfriend had broken into their house. Zimmerman was later taken into custody by law enforcement in Iowa.



A 45-year-old man has been charged with murder after authorities believe he killed his ex-girlfriend and another man during a shooting that occurred in the early morning of Nov. 2.

Hanska double homicide suspect arrested

What we know:

Randy Thomas Zimmerman is charged with second-degree murder after the Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report around 4:22 a.m. from a juvenile saying that his mom’s ex-boyfriend had broken into their house and shot her.

Officers responding to the home on the 100 block of Blessum Street West in Hanska located a 32-year-old female victim, later identified as Tabitha Leigh Trescott, and Justin Paul Reinarts, 50, who were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Charges state that the juvenile heard someone yelling "you fu----- bi---, I gave you a chance," then heard a discharge from a firearm.

The juvenile opened their door to allegedly see Zimmerman, who pointed a long gun and told them to go back to their room.

Suspect arrested in Iowa

The backstory:

Authorities say Zimmerman was taken into custody by law enforcement in Iowa later that day around 4:12 p.m.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Iowa), Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol were all involved in Sunday's arrest.